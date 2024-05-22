Comcast Business Mobile Introduces New, Unlimited Plans

Comcast Business today announced that it has made Comcast Business Mobile more affordable than ever with the introduction of a series of new mobile plans designed to drive greater value and performance for small business customers. The new Comcast Business Mobile plans can save customers money on their wireless bill. Comcast Business Mobile – exclusively available to Comcast Business Internet customers – is designed for business with flexible data options including Unlimited data, and nationwide 5G coverage.

"Today’s complex, fast-paced world calls for solutions that small businesses can rely on, with the flexibility to evolve as quickly as they do,” said, Colleen McKelvey, Sr. Director of Product Management, Comcast Business. "With Comcast Business, today’s small businesses get flexible and reliable advanced connectivity solutions that work together – from the company with 99.9% network reliability alongside offering an internet backup solution, advanced WiFi, and advanced security to help protect against cyberthreats. When combined with Comcast Business Mobile, reliable connectivity goes wherever business takes them.”

Business connectivity requirements are constantly evolving, and no two businesses are alike. For that reason, Comcast Business Mobile offers unlimited data options for the evolving needs of each business. Customers have the flexibility to mix and match data options for each line. Calls, texts, and roaming within the U.S. and to and from Canada and Mexico are also included with unlimited plans at no extra charge.

McKelvey continued, "With an all-in-one connectivity provider, combining Internet and Mobile, small businesses can realize greater simplicity and savings – spending less time managing vendors and more time tending to their business. We’re proud to extend these savings further with our latest Comcast Business Mobile plans.”

WiFi Boost

Comcast Business Mobile customers also have access to the recently announced, WiFi Boost. As consumers increasingly want to enjoy experiences on the go, Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile have tapped into the nation’s largest and most powerful WiFi network to deliver customers even more speed on the go.

WiFi Boost is made possible by Comcast’s fiber-based network which has been built to deliver an exceptional Internet experience, ubiquitously, to the more than 60 million homes and businesses and across more than 23 million WiFi hotspots in Comcast’s footprint. It is a culmination of years of research, technological breakthroughs, and massive investments, including more than $20 billion since 2018 alone, in development and infrastructure.

Comcast Business Mobile is available exclusively to Comcast Business Internet customers in all of Comcast Business’s service areas. To sign up for Comcast Business Mobile, visit: https://business.comcast.com/learn/mobile

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a broad suite of technology solutions to keep businesses of all sizes ready for what’s next. With a range of offerings including connectivity, secure networking, advanced cybersecurity, and unified communications solutions, Comcast Business is partnering with business and technology leaders across industries and integrating Masergy, a leader in software defined networking, to help drive businesses forward. Backed by a next-generation network, Comcast Business has been recognized for its growth, innovation, and leadership in global secure networking.

For more information, call 800-501-6000. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240522085326/en/