Comcast Business Powering Next-Gen Connectivity and Fan Experience at THE PLAYERS® Championship

Comcast Business today shared details of how it is helping power innovative fan and guest experiences and enhance accessibility to championship-level golf at THE PLAYERS Championship. THE PLAYERS features the strongest field in golf and is being contested at the famed Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass from March 12th through 17th with 144 players competing for a record $25 million purse.

"As the newest Proud Partner, Comcast Business is thrilled to help THE PLAYERS Championship and TPC Sawgrass bring the very best experience to fans on and off the course with a unique combination of technology solutions, hospitality experiences and brand activations,” said Eileen Diskin, Chief Marketing Officer, Comcast Business. "This world-class event and venue provide the perfect showcase for Comcast Business and our longstanding commitment to preparing businesses for what’s next with fast, reliable, next-generation connectivity solutions.”

THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass – home of THE PLAYERS Championship – has teamed with Comcast Business to deploy an array of advanced connectivity solutions including a private wireless network, which offers wireless broadband speed and capacity with reliability and low latency, multiple 10G-supported circuits, advanced WiFi and more. Together, these technologies power TPC Sawgrass, along with The PLAYERS Championship and the PGA TOUR so they can captivate and engage golf fans on and off the course by focusing on:

Enhanced experiences: TOURCAST, available through the PGA TOUR app, allows fans to follow their favorite athletes live, delivering more highlights than any other PGA TOUR tournament in real-time, including those on the iconic 17th hole of the Stadium Course.

TOURCAST, available through the PGA TOUR app, allows fans to follow their favorite athletes live, delivering more highlights than any other PGA TOUR tournament in real-time, including those on the iconic 17th hole of the Stadium Course. Real-time insights: The PGA TOUR’s scoring system, which includes data tracking camera, radar, and laser systems, is being deployed to provide real-time stats and insights like ball speed and carry distance that will be featured on NBC’s broadcast and streaming platforms.

The PGA TOUR’s scoring system, which includes data tracking camera, radar, and laser systems, is being deployed to provide real-time stats and insights like ball speed and carry distance that will be featured on NBC’s broadcast and streaming platforms. Exclusive content: Comcast Business hospitality guests will enjoy exclusive access to real-time streaming video content, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the championship’s inner workings, delivered over a private wireless 5G network.

Comcast Business hospitality guests will enjoy exclusive access to real-time streaming video content, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the championship’s inner workings, delivered over a private wireless 5G network. WiFi presence analytics: Enterprise-level technology will showcase WiFi presence analytics, offering heat mapping of TPC Sawgrass’ most popular viewing areas.

"The unique combination of Comcast Business’s network, advanced connectivity solutions, wireless expertise and managed services enable the team at TPC Sawgrass to deliver innovative experiences befitting one of professional golf’s most prestigious championships – while providing a reliable network infrastructure,” said Scott Cohen, Executive Director, Strategic Wireless Solutions, Comcast Business. "We’re honored to be a partner of the PGA TOUR and THE PLAYERS Championship and look forward to our continued support of this event.”

In addition to the technology deployments on the course, Comcast Business is hosting an exclusive hospitality experience for its enterprise customers during THE PLAYERS. The Comcast Business Executive Forum will convene hundreds of Fortune 500 CIOs and technology leaders across a variety of industries for a week of exclusive curated content, technology demonstrations and unparalleled hospitality experiences. This intimate gathering will feature not only Comcast Corp. executive leadership, but marquee industry thought leaders and journalists addressing the trends driving today’s enterprise technology ecosystem.

"We’re excited to collaborate with Comcast Business on this state-of-the-art network to deliver innovative fan experiences on and off the course,” said Lee Smith, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS Championship. "The in-person, broadcast and streaming viewing experiences offered by THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA TOUR would not be possible without the support of Comcast Business.”

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 28 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English and Spanish), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship annually combines the strongest field in golf with the world-class venue that is THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Comcast Business, Optum® and Morgan Stanley are the exclusive Proud Partners of THE PLAYERS. Proceeds from THE PLAYERS benefit Northeast Florida charities and have totaled more than $110 million since it began in 1974 and moved to Ponte Vedra Beach in 1977. For more on THE PLAYERS, visit THEPLAYERS.com. For more on the surrounding areas, visit floridashistoriccoast.com or visitjacksonville.com.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240311195802/en/