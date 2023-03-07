Comcast Business Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Services, Global

Comcast Business today announced it has been recognized in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. This recognition comes on the heels of Comcast Business’s recognition in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services and further validates the Company as a leading global provider of network solutions.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global evaluates 12 global network service providers’ Completeness of Vision in the market and their Ability to Execute their services effectively against Gartner’s view of the market. As enterprises seek to balance cost optimization, agility and performance, the Gartner Magic Quadrant can serve as a strategic decision-making tool for global Network Services buyers.

This recognition marks the first time Comcast Business has been included on the Network Services, Global, Magic Quadrant. The 2021 acquisition of Masergy has enabled the company to quickly become a provider of global secure connectivity and intelligent networking services.

"As a leading provider of secure network solutions, Comcast Business and Masergy deliver the customer experience, service agility and innovation needed to help drive transformations that keep enterprises future-ready,” said Bob Victor, Senior Vice President, Customer Solutions, Comcast Business. "We believe this most recent Gartner recognition further validates our vision and ability to execute globally and underscores our commitment to partnering with global enterprises for all their secure networking needs.”

Learn why Comcast Business was recognized and get the latest insights from Gartner on navigating the global network services market by accessing the report here: Comcast Business Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Network Services, Global.

The report evaluates key capabilities of 12 global network service providers. Gartner defines the global network services market as the provision of fixed corporate networking services with worldwide coverage. The core global network services required for evaluation in this Magic Quadrant include WAN transport services, 4G/LTE and 5G cellular WAN access, Carrier-based cloud interconnect (CBCI), Managed SD-WAN services, as well as recent customer reviews.

Gartner Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 22 February 2023, By Daniellie Young Et Al.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005035/en/