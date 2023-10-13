Comcast Central Division Appoints Javier Garcia Senior Vice President of Competitive Marketing and Strategy

Comcast has announced the appointment of Javier Garcia as Senior Vice President of Competitive Marketing and Strategy at its Central Division Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. In this role, Garcia is responsible for driving strategic growth, competitive intelligence, and product marketing.

"Javier’s strategic vision and deep understanding of market trends have proven to be invaluable to strengthening Comcast’s position as a leader in telecommunications and mobile,” said Toni Murphy, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Comcast Central Division. "In this critical time in our business, Javier’s experience will be essential to gaining market share and digging deeper to develop marketing strategies and tactics that connect with new and existing customers.”

Garcia is an accomplished executive leader with over 20 years of experience in cable, digital media and technology. In his most recent position as the Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the Comcast Florida Region, Garcia led the region’s marketing activities, including customer facing programs, promotional activities, and sales incentive campaigns. He was also responsible for overseeing indirect sales, customer service centers, Xfinity retail stores, community account representatives, and video production operations for the region.

Garcia has served as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Multicultural Xfinity Services, where he directed, designed and implemented Comcast’s multicultural services strategy across all Xfinity products. In this position, he also drove the long-term product vision and strategy and collaborated with Comcast divisions, regions and business units to develop competitive pricing, positioning and marketing strategies to help drive business growth.

Before joining Comcast, Garcia served as the General Manager of Yahoo's U.S. Hispanic business, leading monetization, partnerships and operations for the company's premium media, programmatic, and native advertising businesses. At Yahoo, he also served as the Senior Director of Marketing Solutions for Y! Hispanic Americas, leading the organization responsible for digital branded entertainment and display advertising solutions in the region.

Garcia currently serves at the executive lead and national champion for Comcast’s Employee Resource Group Unidos, where he helps educate, unite, and empower Hispanic/Latino employees in the company while cultivating an environment where all employees can embrace Hispanic cultures. Garcia holds an MBA from The Wharton School of Business, an MA in International Affairs from the University of Pennsylvania and a BS in Civil Engineering from Universidad de Los Andes (Colombia).

