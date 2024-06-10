Comcast Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Comcast Corporation today announced the preliminary results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held this morning. Final voting results will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K within four business days.

Company Proposals

Election of Directors: Shareholders elected all nominees to Comcast’s Board of Directors for one-year terms.

Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Auditors: Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP to serve as independent auditors for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation: Shareholders voted in favor of this proposal.

Shareholder Proposals

To Report on Political Expenditures Misalignment with Company Values: Shareholders voted against this proposal.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610748143/en/