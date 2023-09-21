Comcast Corporation Names Rocky Gupta Executive Vice President and Treasurer

Comcast Corporation today announced it has named Rocky Gupta as Executive Vice President and Treasurer of the company. He joins Comcast from General Motors where he recently led its treasury and finance organizations.

As Comcast’s Treasurer, Mr. Gupta will oversee the company’s relationships with financial institutions across its Connectivity & Platforms and Content & Experiences businesses and manage its capital allocation, capital formation, credit-related matters, and investment management activities. He will report to Jason S. Armstrong, Chief Financial Officer of Comcast Corporation, upon his arrival at Comcast later this month.

"Rocky is an outstanding financial executive and I’m excited to have him lead our exceptional treasury team,” said Mr. Armstrong. "He has a strong track record of financial excellence and leadership domestically and globally and I look forward to him bringing his outstanding acumen, talent, and expertise to Comcast.”

During his career at General Motors, Mr. Gupta held several financial leadership positions for the company, including Investor Relations, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of GM Asset Management, CFO and General Manager of Southeast Asian Operations, and multiple corporate development roles through GM Finance where he led many company acquisitions and divestitures. He also worked directly on GM motor vehicles early in his career while serving as an Engineer.

Mr. Gupta earned an M.B.A. in Finance, Management, and Strategy and a M.S. in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Stanford University. He also holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Kettering University.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230921078147/en/