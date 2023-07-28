Comcast Gives $50,000 to The Literacy Alliance in Fort Wayne to Advance Economic Opportunity Through Digital Literacy

Comcast awarded $50,000 today to The Literacy Alliance of Fort Wayne to advance economic opportunity through digital literacy and broadband adoption to help more Hoosiers get online. To get technology in the hands of those who need it most, the company also announced a donation of 250 laptops to the Fort Wayne Housing Authority, Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Club, St. Joseph Mission, Fort Wayne Urban League, and the Literacy Alliance of Fort Wayne.

"We have seen an incredible need in the community for digital literacy over the last few years,” says Melinda Haines, CEO, The Literacy Alliance. "Partnering with Comcast to deliver digital navigation and skill building opportunities is a huge step towards bridging the digital divide in urban and rural areas for Hoosiers looking for a positive career pathway.”

"Comcast’s commitment to digital equity and education in Indiana continues to impress and inspire,” said Joe Jordan, President and CEO, Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Club. "The kids I’ve talked to who have received these generous gifts have become even more inspired now that they have a creative outlet and a learning resource right at their fingertips.”

"Obtaining access to the Internet is only the beginning – being able to connect to a reliable device and understanding how to use online tools will open the door to a myriad of opportunities,” said Broderick Johnson, EVP, Public Policy, and EVP, Digital Equity, Comcast Corporation. "We’re so proud to partner with these five community-based organizations in Fort Wayne and to help them spread digital literacy to many more families in the area so they enter the job market fully prepared for a technology-focused career.”

These donations are part of Project UP, Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators.

Comcast's commitment to digital equity extends beyond urban areas, according to Vice President of Government Affairs Craig D’Agostini, "There are still many rural parts of Indiana where consumers and businesses do not have access to high-speed broadband. We will continue investing in these unserved areas so we can connect more Hoosiers to the gigabit speeds they need and deserve."

As part of its dedication to digital equity in rural, suburban and urban areas, Comcast is proud to participate in the Federal Government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible families with a $30/month voucher to pay for Internet service. When combined with Comcast’s Internet Essentials or Internet Essentials+ service tiers, it makes home broadband effectively free.

Over the past three years, Comcast has committed $3.5 million in cash and in-kind contributions to more than 100 Hoosier nonprofits. This investment includes the installation of 23 Lift Zones – including three in Fort Wayne – which provide free, high-speed WiFi service to local community centers to promote digital learning.

