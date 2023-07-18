Comcast Names Jeff Buzzelli to Lead Florida Region

Comcast announced today that Jeff Buzzelli has been named Senior Vice President of the Company’s Florida Region, which comprises all of Florida and parts of Georgia and Alabama. As leader of the region, Buzzelli is overseeing a range of functions, including Operations, Customer Experience, Business Strategy and Development, Sales, Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Government Relations, Community Investment, and Communications. He will report to Christine Whitaker, President of Comcast’s Central Division.

Buzzelli, who joined Comcast in 2008, most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Business Services for the Central Division where he was responsible for developing and implementing strategies aimed at growing and evolving the Division’s commercial business. In this role, Buzzelli was responsible for the Division’s commercial business strategy and results, leading more than 3,000 Comcast team members across a 17-state geography spanning one million customers. Prior to joining the Central Division, Buzzelli’s roles included Senior Vice President of Comcast Business for the Northeast Division and Regional Vice President of Comcast Business for the Chicago Region.

Buzzelli has more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry and has held leadership positions within sales, marketing, and operations across large telecom industry firms such as AT&T, GTE/Verizon and Level 3 Communications.

"Jeff is an innovative and empowering leader with a steadfast commitment to our values and delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Whitaker. "I am confident that the region’s employees and more than 3.5 million customers will be well served under Jeff’s leadership.”

Under Buzzelli’s leadership, Comcast will continue to accelerate the nation’s largest and fastest multi-gig deployment across the Florida Region. As a result, customers throughout Comcast’s current service footprint as well as those in new markets will be able to access the Xfinity 10G Network being built to power the rapid rise in Internet consumption that is happening today, and which will continue well into the future.

"As part of Comcast’s longstanding commitment to bridging the digital divide, we are always working to bring Internet connectivity to new and underserved areas,” Buzzelli said. "I look forward to continuing these critically important efforts in partnership with the communities in which our employees live and work.”

Buzzelli currently serves on the Executive Board of the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), and on the Executive Board for the Southeast Chapter of the American Heart Association. He is also an Executive Lead for Georgia Allies helping to promote the state's business development efforts and is a charter member of the Board of Governors at the Georgia Chamber.

Buzzelli earned an MBA from the University of Dallas in Texas and a Bachelor of Science degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. He also completed the Harvard Business School Strategic Sales Leadership Program in 2016.

