Comcast NBCUniversal to Donate $50,000 to American Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi in Support of Tornado Relief Efforts

Comcast NBCUniversal has announced it will donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi in support of disaster relief and recovery efforts following the devastating impacts of recent tornadoes and severe storms.

"Comcast’s generous donation will enable us to serve the needs of our communities devastated by tornadoes,” said Mark Beddingfield, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi. "We are working around the clock to provide safe shelter, nourishing meals, comfort, care and support to the people of Mississippi and Alabama.”

Comcast and its contractors traveled from across the southeast to aid recovery efforts immediately after tornadoes devastated several parts of Alabama and Mississippi. The team worked around the clock, restoring service once network repairs were made and power was restored.

As a temporary solution during the restoration process, Comcast deployed several generators throughout impacted communities to bring customers back online. These efforts were part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing resources and support to communities during times of unexpected need.

"The American Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi has a long and proud history of supporting local communities after natural disasters,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. "It is an honor to contribute to their mission and assist impacted residents during this very challenging time.”

The American Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi is a non-profit humanitarian organization that provides disaster relief. When disasters happen, the organization quickly sends volunteers and resources that are housed within the states to assist with relief efforts.

