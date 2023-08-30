Comcast Opens Free Xfinity WiFi Hotspots as Hurricane Idalia Approaches

To help residents and emergency personnel stay connected ahead of Hurricane Idalia, Comcast has opened its network of approximately 274,000 public Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout its service areas in and around Savannah, Ga., and Charleston, S.C., for customers and non-Xfinity customers to use for free.

Comcast has also staged emergency generators and fuel trucks in Augusta, Ga., to support a quick response. The company has brought in additional technical and network restoration teams that are ready to be deployed as the storm’s path becomes clearer.

How to get connected:

For a map of public Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks, and businesses, visit Xfinity.com/wifi. When a hotspot is within range, select the "xfinitywifi” network on a device’s list of available networks and launch a browser. Sign-in options will appear for both Xfinity customers and non-customers.

Xfinity Internet customers can sign in with their account credentials and they will be automatically connected to Xfinity WiFi hotspots in their range in the future. Alternatively, they can download the Xfinity WiFi Hotspots app and sign in with their account credentials.

Non-Xfinity Internet subscribers need to look for the "Get Connected” section and agree to the Terms and Conditions to be connected. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every 2 hours.

Please note that if a user does not see the "Accept and Connect” button, the hotspot he or she is trying to connect to is in a Xfinity customer’s home and is not open to the public.

If the weather becomes severe enough, Comcast may send text alerts to customers with information about service interruptions or with tips for restoring their services. Customers can log in to My Account to make sure their mobile phone numbers are added.

Here are some helpful tips and safety precautions:

Customers should plug TV’s, modems, and cable boxes into a surge protector to shield them from damage in case of lightning or a sudden power outage.

Emergency management procedures dictate that electricity must be restored first and Comcast must receive clearance that it is safe for our crews to begin any restoration work. Should customers experience a loss of service due to a power outage, local power must first be restored before Xfinity video, phone or internet services can begin working again.

If customers have electricity but not Xfinity services, Comcast recommends restarting or resetting devices, including wireless gateways, modems, routers, and cable boxes.

In some cases, customers may have power back but not their Xfinity services because commercial power has not been restored to our network in that area.

Customers should always stay clear of downed power and cable lines in the interest of safety.

Customers should forward a home phone number to a mobile phone number so that they can receive emergency calls, even if they are not home.

Tips for Comcast Business customers:

Download the Comcast Business App and enable Be Anywhere to allow another device to make calls with a business’s Caller ID.

Enable Call Forwarding so business calls can be received on mobile devices.

Check that the battery backup is working so Voice Services will still be available during a power outage.

Make sure Connection Pro services are set up correctly. The automatic wireless backup feature will help devices stay up and running.

For the latest information and storm-related updates, visit Comcast Big South or follow @ComcastSouth on Twitter. Customers can also chat online with an agent, visit Xfinity.com/response or connect with Comcast on Twitter at @xfinitysupport.

