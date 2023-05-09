Comcast Rise Provides Grant Packages to 500 More Small Businesses in Five Cities

Today, Comcast announced a new round of businesses in five cities will receive grants through Comcast RISE, providing 500 more small businesses with comprehensive grant packages that include business consultation services, educational resources, a $5,000 monetary grant, creative production, media schedule, and a technology makeover. Comcast RISE is committed to supporting the growth of all small businesses, while advancing the objectives of diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as community investment. The program was created to help businesses and their communities thrive with a focus on economic growth.

Beginning on June 1, and through June 30, eligible businesses in Baltimore, Detroit, Memphis, Philadelphia, and Portland, OR can apply for a grant package at www.ComcastRISE.com. A total of 100 grants per city, or 500 grants overall, will be announced in August and awarded in September 2023, bringing the total number of recipients to date to 13,500.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and are essential to building strong and thriving local communities,” said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer at Comcast. "As small businesses transition from pandemic recovery to a focus on expansion and growth, Comcast RISE is proud to help strengthen and empower these deserving businesses and entrepreneurs.”

Comcast RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment. Comcast RISE was created in November 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19, from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, by providing the grants needed to survive and recover. The program will evolve from helping businesses survive the pandemic, to helping businesses and their communities thrive with a focus on economic growth.

Grant packages will include:

CONSULTATION

Assessment of business and tactical planning; business to business coaching; and mentorship to advise on how to grow business.

EDUCATION RESOURCES

Educational content and resources tailored to individual companies based on where they are in their business lifecycle.

MONETARY GRANT

$5,000 monetary grant to invest in growth and sustainability.

CREATIVE PRODUCTION & MEDIA

Turnkey production of a 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation and 180-day media placement schedule.

TECHNOLOGY MAKEOVER

Computer equipment and Internet, Voice and Cybersecurity services for 12 months. (Taxes and other fees may still apply for tech makeover services.)

In addition, any small business owner can visit the Comcast RISE destination on the X1 platform featuring aggregated small business news, tips, insights, and more. Just say "Comcast RISE” into the X1 voice remote.

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, the company’s comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

More information and the applications to apply for a grant package are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.

