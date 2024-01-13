|
13.01.2024 16:10:48
ComEd Restores Power To 99% Of Customers Impacted By Winter Snow Storm
(RTTNews) - ComEd, a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corp. (EXC), said it has restored power to more than 152,500 customers, about 99 percent of the 153,500 customers impacted by Winter Snow Storm. The company expects that remaining customers will be restored by Saturday evening, January 13.
The snowstorms, which dropped 6 - 8 inches of wet, heavy snow, and recorded wind gusts of 55 MPH, moved through northern Illinois Friday morning. The hardest hit areas were Chicago and the northern areas of Illinois.
About 900 customers remain without power due to the storm as of 5:00 am while 1,700 ComEd and contractor utility workers continue to work around the clock to restore service to all remaining customers as quickly and safely as possible, the company said in a statement.
