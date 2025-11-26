Baidu.com Aktie

Baidu.com für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0F5DE / ISIN: US0567521085

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
26.11.2025 16:41:20

Contrarius Loads Up On Baidu Stock With Over 743,000 Shares Bought

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 743,205 shares in the third quarter, adding to the position size by an estimated $104.77 million as of the November 12, 2025, SEC filing.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 12, 2025, Contrarius disclosed a significant increase in its stake in Baidu during the third quarter. The fund reported owning 891,749 shares, up from 148,544 shares in the previous quarter, with the position now valued at $117.51 million.Top holdings after the filing:  Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Baidu.com Inc.mehr Nachrichten