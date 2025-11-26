Baidu.com Aktie
WKN: A0F5DE / ISIN: US0567521085
|
26.11.2025 16:41:20
Contrarius Loads Up On Baidu Stock With Over 743,000 Shares Bought
Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 743,205 shares in the third quarter, adding to the position size by an estimated $104.77 million as of the November 12, 2025, SEC filing.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 12, 2025, Contrarius disclosed a significant increase in its stake in Baidu during the third quarter. The fund reported owning 891,749 shares, up from 148,544 shares in the previous quarter, with the position now valued at $117.51 million.Top holdings after the filing: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Baidu.com Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.11.25
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Baiducom-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Baiducom-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Start mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite sackt mittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Baiducom-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Baiducom von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite notiert zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Baiducom-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Baiducom-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.25
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)