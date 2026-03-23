CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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23.03.2026 11:02:00
CoreWeave vs. Applied Digital: Which AI Data Center Stock Will Make You Richer?
Artificial intelligence (AI) spending continues to ramp up at an explosive pace. One clear sign of this is that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said last week that the company now expects to generate more than $1 trillion in AI chip revenue from its Blackwell and Rubin architectures alone from 2025 through 2027.Image source: Getty Images.As companies race to adopt AI, demand for data center capacity, power, and specialized infrastructure is also soaring. CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) are well positioned to benefit from this trend, though they operate under different business models. CoreWeave primarily leases and operates AI cloud infrastructure within data centers, while Applied Digital builds and leases out data centers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CoreWeave
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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26.01.26
|CoreWeave-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Milliardeninvestment macht NVIDIA zum Großaktionär (finanzen.at)
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26.01.26