Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
26.09.2025 00:16:35
Costco Reports Higher Sales And Earnings For Q4 And Fiscal Year
(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Thursday reported net income of $2.61 billion for the fourth quarter ended August 31, 2025, compared with $2.35 billion in the same period last year. Earnings per share were $5.87, up from $5.29 a year earlier.
During the quarter, net sales increased from $78.19 billion to $84.43 billion, and membership fees went from $1.51 billion to $1.72 billion. Compared to $79.70 billion the previous year, total revenue came to $86.16 billion.
Costco reported $8.10 billion in net income for the fiscal year, up from $7.37 billion the previous year. The year's earnings per share were $18.21, up from $16.56 the year before.
COST closed Thursday's trading at $943.31 down $1.96 or 0.21 percent on the Nasdaq.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!