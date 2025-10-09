Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

09.10.2025 03:54:39

Costco September Total Comparable Sales Up 5.7%

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported that total comparable sales for the retail month of September — the five weeks ended October 5, 2025 — increased by 5.7%. U.S. comparable sales rose 5.1%, Canadian sales were up 6.3%, and Other International sales increased 8.5%. Digitally-enabled comparable sales for the month climbed 26.1%.

Total comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, for the month were up 6.0%.

Net sales were $26.58 billion for the retail month of September 2025, an increase of 8.0 percent from $24.62 billion last year.

Last year's total and comparable sales benefitted by approximately two percent in the U.S. and one and one-half percent worldwide as a result of the increased sales due to abnormal consumer activity associated with Hurricane Helene and port strikes, the company said.

