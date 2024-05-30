30.05.2024 22:30:01

Costco Wholesale Corporation Reveals Rise In Q3 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.68 billion, or $3.78 per share. This compares with $1.30 billion, or $2.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $58.52 billion from $53.65 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.68 Bln. vs. $1.30 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.78 vs. $2.93 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $58.52 Bln vs. $53.65 Bln last year.

