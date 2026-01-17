Ventyx Biosciences Aktie
Could Acquiring Ventyx Biosciences Send Eli Lilly Stock Soaring in 2026?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has been on a roll in recent years, thanks to its leadership in the weight management drug market. However, what happens after its current crop of ani-obesity medicines loses patent exclusivity? That won't be anytime soon, but considering how important they are to top-line growth, investors want assurances that Eli Lilly is planning for life after Zepbound years in advance. That's why one of the company's recent acquisitions could be a big deal.Image source: Getty Images.Eli Lilly recently agreed to acquire Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ: VTYX), a smaller drugmaker, for $1.2 billion in cash. Ventyx focuses on developing medicines across several therapeutic areas, including neurodegenerative diseases as well as autoinflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. One of its leading candidates is VTX3232, which has produced encouraging mid-stage results. In one study in obese patients with cardiovascular risk factors, VTX3232 reduced the cardiovascular risk even without inducing weight loss.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
