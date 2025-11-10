Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
10.11.2025 10:06:00
Could Buying Alphabet Today Set You Up for Life?
In the past 15 years, Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares have skyrocketed, recording an annual compound growth rate of 20.84% over this period, which is miles ahead of the long-term average for the S&P 500 index. That's impressive, but Alphabet is now a $3.4 trillion stock. Can the company still deliver the kinds of performances that will set up investors who buy its shares today for life?Image source: Getty Images.Alphabet is best known for its leading search engine, Google. Through this business, the company generates billions of dollars in advertising revenue every year. That should remain the case for a long time. Alphabet has a wide, nearly impregnable moat in this industry thanks to deep network effects and a strong brand name. That's why it is the leading digital ads company in terms of sales.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
