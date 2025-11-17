Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
|
17.11.2025 16:29:00
Could Investing $10,000 in Nebius Stock Make You a Millionaire?
Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) has made its shareholders significantly richer in the past year, thanks to a massive increase of 350% in its stock price. So, if you invested $10,000 in Nebius stock a year ago, your holding would now be worth just under $45,000.This stunning rally was the result of the skyrocketing demand for cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The company provides an end-to-end data center platform that's equipped with powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) and a suite of software solutions, which its customers can use to develop AI applications and train and fine-tune AI models, among other things.Demand for Nebius' offerings is so strong that the company's revenue has been growing at an incredible pace. Major hyperscalers have been purchasing capacity from Nebius, putting it in a solid position to capitalize on a market that's expected to keep growing rapidly over the next decade. Does this mean that growth investors should consider adding Nebius to their portfolios? And if one did buy $10,000 worth of the stock now, is it reasonable to expect that investment could grow into a $1 million stake over time?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
