Could Investing $10,000 in Nebius Stock Make You a Millionaire?
Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) generated some massive gains over the past year. It was once known as Yandex, which owned Russia's top search engine and a broad range of websites, apps, and cloud-based services. But its shares were suspended in early 2022 as the sanctions against Russia devalued the Russian ruble and halted its expansion plans.To survive that existential crisis, it divested its Russian assets, kept its non-Russian businesses, and rebranded itself as Nebius, an Amsterdam-based provider of cloud infrastructure services for the artificial intelligence (AI) market. After that restructuring, it returned to the Nasdaq on Oct. 21, 2024, and resumed trading at $14.29 per share.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
