Upstart Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QJL7 / ISIN: US91680M1071
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24.05.2026 22:45:00
Could Upstart Stock Double in 5 Years?
Investors shouldn't doubt that Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is an innovative company. It has introduced what it believes is an upgrade to the traditional loan credit-rating system. The business leverages its machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to expand credit access to more borrowers. Since 2014, it has facilitated $57 billion in loan originations.This platform model, though, hasn't translated into a winning outcome for investors. This fintech stock currently trades 92% below its late-2021 high. Maybe there are better days ahead.Does Upstart have what it takes to double its current share price in five years?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Upstart Holdings Inc Registered Shs
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Upstart informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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20.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Upstart legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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02.03.26
|Banking upstart Barrenjoey merges to make a mini-Macquarie (Financial Times)
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09.02.26