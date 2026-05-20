CVS Health Aktie
WKN: 859034 / ISIN: US1266501006
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20.05.2026 14:22:00
CVS Health Stock Is Soaring. Could the Rally Just Be Getting Started?
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) may just have the prescription for your investing needs if you're looking for long-term growth. The shares of the nation's largest pharmacy chain had been overlooked until recently, because of the company's thin margins and relatively slow growth.However, over the past month, CVS stock has risen by around 24%. That's thanks to a strong first-quarter earnings report, a turnaround in its worst-performing segment, and subsequent analyst upgrades.Here are three reasons why the rally for this healthcare company may have some legs, and one reason to still be cautious.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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