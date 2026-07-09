D-Wave Quantum Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099
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10.07.2026 01:40:01
D-Wave Quantum vs. Rigetti Computing: Which Quantum Computing Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the race for quantum supremacy intensifies, investors are weighing the commercial momentum of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) against the specialized architecture of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) to decide which is the better buy.Both companies are pioneers in the quantum space, yet they pursue different technical paths to reach quantum advantage. While D-Wave focuses on solving optimization problems today, Rigetti is building general-purpose quantum computers designed for broad future applications across diverse industries.D-Wave Quantum specializes in quantum annealing, a specific type of computing designed to solve complex optimization problems such as logistics and manufacturing schedules. The company delivers these services through its Leap cloud platform, serving over 100 organizations including NASA and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Following the acquisition of Quantum Circuits Inc. in early 2026, the company now offers a dual-platform strategy that incorporates gate-model computing alongside its established annealing technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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