NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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17.07.2026 23:04:01
Dell Technologies vs. NVIDIA: Which Artificial Intelligence Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between established hardware leaders and high-growth chipmakers requires balancing value with momentum. Should you bet on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) or the chip powerhouse NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) for your portfolio?Dell provides critical end-to-end IT solutions for enterprises, while NVIDIA designs the sophisticated semiconductors powering the global artificial intelligence boom. Both companies are central to modern computing infrastructure, yet they offer vastly different risk and reward profiles for individual investors looking to capitalize on the next wave of digital transformation.Dell Technologies sells a vast range of hardware including laptops, servers, and storage solutions. They serve a diverse customer base ranging from small businesses to massive government agencies, recently securing a $9.7 billion contract with the Pentagon. The company also recently ended a distribution partnership with Arrow Electronics-owned Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions to streamline its go-to-market strategy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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