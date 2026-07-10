Delta Air Lines Aktie
WKN DE: A0MQV8 / ISIN: US2473617023
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10.07.2026 12:51:55
Delta Air Lines Affirms FY26 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) provided earnings and total revenue growth guidance for the third quarter, and maintained its outlook for the full-year 2026.
For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $2.00 to $2.50 per share on revenue growth in the mid-teen percentage from last year.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company affirmed is adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $6.50 to $7.50 per share.
In Friday's pre-market trading, DAL is trading on the NYSE at $90.15, up $1.19 or 1.33 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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