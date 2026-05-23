Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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23.05.2026 22:45:00
Despite Its Recent Partnership with Apple, MP Materials Stock Is Down. Here's Why.
MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is a rare-earth mining company at the forefront of a massive effort to rebuild the U.S.'s domestic supply chain of rare-earth elements. And by "forefront," I mean it is pretty much standing alone.To date, no other U.S. company has what is under MP Materials' control. And no, I'm not talking about its partnership with Apple or its lucrative agreement with the Department of Defense (DOD) -- both, no doubt, key drivers behind MP stock's monster 223% gain last year. I'm referring to its key asset: the Mountain Pass mine, the only major rare-earth mine in operation in the U.S. today.Without MP's major mining facility in California and its Texas magnet factory to go with it, the U.S.'s ambition to break free from China's rare earths would have very little homegrown metal behind it, at least not enough above ground to refine into those highly sought-after high-performance magnets that every industry, from defense to tech, needs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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