Dexcom Launches Innovative New Sensor as Groundbreaking Report Reveals Alarming Rates of Anxiety and Depression in Those With Type 2 Diabetes

DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, today announced both the launch of DexCom ONE+, a CGM device that easily tracks real-time glucose readings to help improve diabetes management, and the Dexcom State of Type 2 Report. The report is a first-of-its-kind look at the Type 2 landscape today and examines the preferences and behaviours of those living with the condition, as well as their caretakers and healthcare professionals. It is hoped that the report will serve as a valuable resource for healthcare professionals supporting those living with Type 2 diabetes and empower those with Type 2 to feel less isolated. Additionally, Dexcom ONE+ can offer a diabetes management solution specifically suited to those living with Type 2 diabetes.

As the UK observes Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Week, the first-ever State of Type 2 Report, from Dexcom, discovered that nearly half (49%) of individuals with Type 2 diabetes were unaware of the condition’s effects when diagnosed. Now, 63% are encountering difficulties in managing their diabetes, including challenges related to improving their diet or their mental health, in fact 42% of people with diabetes and caregivers surveyed say living with Type 2 has negatively impacted their mental health or that of the person they care for, of those respondents anxiety (61%) and depression (52%) are the most commonly reported effects of living with Type 2 diabetes . Furthermore, when asked, close to half (48%) believe that being able to monitor their glucose levels would help them better manage their condition, while 39% feel that greater knowledge about available care options would be beneficial.

However, the good news for those struggling to manage Type 2 diabetes is that a recent study2 has shown a link between real-time CGM usage, such as Dexcom ONE+, and improved management of the condition. The study showed that by bringing awareness to the impact of food and exercise choices on an individual’s glucose levels, people became more motivated to continue making positive choices, likely leading to significant glycaemic benefits2.

"The Dexcom State of Type 2 report reveals that people trying to manage their Type 2 diabetes face significant impacts on all areas of their lives including, and perhaps particularly, their mental health,” says Karen Baxter, Vice President, Northern Europe, South Africa, Israel, and Malta at Dexcom. "We’re proud to have developed a sensor that addresses the unmet needs of the Type 2 community. Feedback from users and healthcare professionals already using Dexcom ONE+ indicates that the sensor is easy to use and motivational, as it provides a clearer understanding of how food and exercise choices affect glucose levels. Seeing real-time feedback can help alleviate the frustration many people, especially those with Type 2 diabetes, experience in understanding and managing their condition.”

About Dexcom ONE+

Dexcom ONE+ incorporates 25 years of Dexcom's research into real-time CGM and the unique needs of different diabetes communities. Developed based on feedback from consumers and healthcare professionals from the previous generation Dexcom ONE sensor the result is a more flexible and easier?,4,† to use CGM system, better suited to the needs of those managing Type 2 diabetes, whilst also improving the sensor experience for those living with Type 1.

For people managing diabetes using fingerpricks and regularly injecting insulin, their lives can feel overwhelmed by diabetes. Dexcom ONE+ was developed to take away some of this burden, it’s easy to get started with** and is designed to be easy to live with, even for those with no experience of using a CGM system. Like all Dexcom CGM, Dexcom ONE+ gives a clear picture of what glucose levels are doing in real-time, without painful fingerpricks*, therefore making it easier? for people to achieve lasting results§,5,‡‡,7,8. Importantly, for loved ones, Dexcom ONE+ also allows a user to easily share their glucose numbers with up to ten people, offering everyone a little more peace of mind††.

Features that set Dexcom ONE+ apart from other CGM systems include multiple possibilities for personalisation and flexibility. Dexcom CGM systems also offer the most discretion, with three wear location options‡ 3,6 and are the only CGM systems to offer a ‘delay first high’ option3§§, a customisable feature which allows a user to set a time before which their sensor will not alert them to a ‘high’ glucose reading, helping to avoid alert fatigue and rebound hypoglycaemia due to over treatment^,9. Furthermore, designed to fit seamlessly into a user’s life, Dexcom ONE+ also has the highest waterproof rating when compared to other CGM brands , allowing users to confidently continue using their device while showering or exercising.

Dexcom ONE+ is suitable for people living with both Type 1 and Type 2, is covered for some people on prescription via the NHS and is also available to purchase online. People living with diabetes and caregivers should speak to their doctor about the best options for them.

More on the Dexcom State of Type 2 Report

More than five million people in the UK are living with diabetes – and 90% of this group have Type 2, according to Diabetes UK. The first-of-its-kind Dexcom State of Type 2 Report was designed to offer insights into the realities of living with the condition.

"As the State of Type 2 Report reveals, living with Type 2 diabetes can come with psychological as well as physical challenges,” says Dr. Rose Stewart, Consultant Clinical Psychologist and chair of the UK Diabetes Psychology Network. "Many people living with Type 2 diabetes feel like they don’t understand their condition, and feel like it is beyond their control – this combination of issues can contribute to more problems managing diabetes and detrimental mental health challenges. Fortunately, with tech advancements, people living with Type 2 can now feel empowered to better understand their condition, feel like they can manage it effectively and live more confidently. Using technology like a CGM paired with health boosting activities – whether that be exercise, relaxation, enjoying time with loved ones or something else –can help people confidently tackle type 2 along with the stresses it creates every day.”

Specific findings include:

To read the Dexcom State of Type 2 Report and learn more about how Dexcom ONE+ can benefit you or your loved one, visit dexcom.com/t2report. Dexcom ONE+ will replace the current Dexcom ONE sensor.

Notes to Editors

Additional context, findings, and key highlights from the Dexcom State of Type 2 Report include:

Understanding at Diagnosis: Awareness of type 2 diabetes is low prior to diagnosis, with just 10% of patients knowing a lot about type 2 before diagnosis. Once diagnosed, healthcare practitioners find that patients are most concerned with long-term complications (29%), fear of diabetes related health issues (28%) and how much it will impact their day-to-day lives (27%).

Mental Health Challenges: Living with type 2 diabetes takes a toll on mental health. Nearly half (42%) of patients and caregivers surveyed said that living with type 2 has negatively impacted their mental health, or that of the person they care for. Anxiety (61%) and depression (52%) are the most commonly reported effects of living with type 2.

Balancing Nutrition: Patients and caregivers recognise the importance of proper nutrition to manage type 2, with 81% saying they are aware eating healthily would positively affect their diabetes. Still, there’s room for education and excitement when it comes to eating, with over a quarter (27%) of patients and caregivers agreeing they don’t think they have the right education on food, and 39% saying they find eating after their type 2 diagnosis boring.

Technological Advancements: Technology like CGM makes it easy to manage type 2 diabetes. While only 9% of patients and caregivers fully understand what a CGM system is – and 70% are unaware it's available on prescription for some people with type 2 – most know that it will help improve their lives with diabetes: in fact, 40% say being able to see glucose numbers in real time and having access to CGM would have the most positive effect on their type 2 diabetes or that of the person they care for. Additionally, 83% of patients say if their healthcare team offered them a CGM they would try it.

The Future of Type 2 Diabetes: Sixty-two percent of healthcare practitioners expect the number of patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes will increase in the next 10 years – with 97% anticipating CGM will become standard practice for caring for patients with type 2 diabetes.1

Will Dexcom ONE+ replace the current Dexcom ONE?

Dexcom ONE+ has been developed based on feedback from consumers and healthcare professionals from the previous generation Dexcom ONE sensor. Patients currently using Dexcom ONE will be transitioned once Dexcom ONE+ is available in their area, so they can benefit from this new and improved generation of Dexcom sensor.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

Methodology

The research was conducted in March 2024 by Censuswide on behalf of Dexcom with 501 UK respondents who are living with T2 diabetes or caring for someone who does, 250 people with diabetes (min 50 using insulin – ‘Type 2 IIT’) AND 250 caregivers, family members, etc., of people with diabetes, AND 351 (Age 21+) HCPs involved in the care of people with T2 diabetes, including at least 50 people in each primary care job title and 50 overall for the secondary care job titles, including min 50 who see patients using insulin – ‘Type 2 IIT’. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.

