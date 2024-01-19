Dexcom Secures Future in Europe, Middle East, and Africa by Breaking Ground on New Manufacturing Facility in Ireland

DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) for people with diabetes, has officially broken ground on its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in Athenry, Co. Galway. This marks the first step in the realisation of this facility, which will bring more than 1,000 jobs to the area and represents one of the biggest single private sector investments ever in the West of Ireland.

Dexcom’s first manufacturing facility in Europe will ensure the flow of products throughout EMEA, with the potential to lower the cost of goods and improve sustainability by decreasing delivery time in transit. The new facility will have the capacity to produce millions of DexCom rtCGM sensors each year, helping to improve the lives of people with diabetes in EMEA.

"This facility is strategically located in Europe, for Europe,” said Alex Moussa, Senior Vice President & General Manager EMEA and LATAM at Dexcom. "This development demonstrates our commitment to sustainable growth and operational excellence in EMEA, as well as to the people we serve. This is only the beginning; we’re truly excited for what’s to come.”

The 1,000 available jobs include support in finance, HR, as well as a variety of engineering roles, ranging from leadership to graduate positions. Dexcom intends to build strong links with the local universities in Galway and nearby counties, particularly around engineering and quality assurance courses. In an additional boost to the local economy, it is expected that for every job created by Dexcom a further 1 – 1.7 jobs will be created indirectly*.

"At Dexcom, we pride ourselves on attracting and retaining world-class talent, which Ireland provides,” said Simone Würzner, Senior Director Human Resources EMEA. "As an organisation, we empower people to better manage their health with our life-changing continuous glucose monitoring technology. The opportunity this provides to our team is endless, offering challenging and meaningful work that truly makes a difference in people’s lives. We’re looking forward to building our team in Ireland as we enter the next phase of Dexcom in Europe.”

Dexcom is also further demonstrating its long-term commitment to Europe, and specifically the West of Ireland by announcing a 12-year naming-rights partnership with Connacht Rugby. From today, ‘The Sportsground’ will be known as ‘Dexcom Stadium,’ which has been the home of Connacht Rugby since 1927. For information about Dexcom job openings in Athenry go to: careers.dexcom.com/careers.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

*Statistic provided by IDA

