Dexcom Showcases Extensive Clinical Data at ADA 2024 Demonstrating the Benefit of Dexcom CGM Use Among People With Type 2 Diabetes

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, will showcase its expanding focus on DexCom CGM use among people with Type 2 diabetes, the launch of the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System with Dexcom G7 and its relentless commitment to innovation at the 84th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association conference held June 21–24, 2024, in Orlando.

Dexcom: The CGM brand for people with Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes and those using GLP-1s

This year at ADA, Dexcom is presenting more data on Dexcom CGM use among people with Type 2 diabetes than ever before. This data shows clinically meaningful decreases in A1C and increases in time in range for Dexcom CGM users with Type 2 diabetes both on insulin and not on insulin.3-5

Additionally, studies presented at the conference demonstrate Dexcom CGM use by people with Type 2 diabetes not on insulin is associated with improved A1C independent of anti-diabetes medication, and there may be further benefits of CGM for this population when used in combination with therapies such as GLP-1s.1 As the use of GLP-1s continues to grow, data continues to show people with Type 2 diabetes on GLP-1s are more likely to use CGM after starting the medication.2

Going beyond Type 2 diabetes, another study presented at ADA demonstrates Dexcom CGM is a valuable behavior modification tool for people with prediabetes.6 In this study, Dexcom CGM use was associated with improved self-reported psychosocial health and self-care behaviors in participants with prediabetes including perceived benefits related to eating, physical activity, weight, blood pressure, worry, energy levels and healthcare provider interactions.

"As the evidence of the benefits of CGM use by people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes continues to grow, Dexcom is uniquely positioned to address their needs through our portfolio of products,” said Jake Leach, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Dexcom. "Dexcom G7 is the most accurate and affordable7 CGM system available for people with Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes who use insulin, and when Stelo by Dexcom launches in late August, we will have a glucose biosensor available for purchase without a prescription designed specifically for people with Type 2 diabetes not using insulin.”

Dexcom: The clear choice for automated insulin delivery

Dexcom further solidified its position as the industry leader in connectivity this morning with Insulet’s announcement commencing the launch of the Omnipod 5 with Dexcom G7. Beginning today, new Omnipod 5 users can experience the benefits of the only tubeless AID system connected to Dexcom G7, the most accurate CGM7 powering AID systems. Dexcom G7 will be available for existing Omnipod 5 users in the U.S. later this year.

Dexcom CGM currently connects to more AID pump options than any other CGM brand in the U.S.; the iLet Bionic Pancreas insulin pump, the Tandem pump portfolio (Tandem Mobi and t:slim X2 insulin pumps), and now Omnipod 5. For those seeking more information about the recent integration of Dexcom G7 and the Tandem Mobi insulin pump, there will be an evening education event during ADA on June 22, 2024, from 6-8 p.m. Registration is open to U.S. healthcare provider attendees.

With hundreds of thousands of users now connected to insulin pumps, pens and digital health apps, Dexcom is the undisputed leader in CGM connectivity.

Dexcom: A relentless commitment to innovation and customer experience

For 25 years, Dexcom has been the pioneer in continuous glucose monitoring, continually innovating on behalf of people with diabetes. The release of new app updates this month has further improved the features and user experience of Dexcom G7, the world’s most accurate CGM system.7

Dexcom G7 is now the first and only CGM with Direct to Apple Watch connectivity, allowing users to leave their iPhone ‡ behind and manage diabetes hands-free.? It’s now the first and only CGM with automated activity and medication logging, helping users visualize how activity and medications affect glucose in real-time. And with enhanced Bluetooth with Rapid Reconnect, Dexcom G7 now has 65% farther §,8 Bluetooth range and quicker reconnection when signal is lost, keeping users connected longer.?

For a detailed overview of all the Dexcom CGM symposia and presentations at ADA this year, visit the Dexcom Clinical Education Resources Microsite.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information on Dexcom, visit https://www.dexcom.com/about.

* To learn more about insulin pump integrations and compatibility with Dexcom CGM Systems, visit dexcom.com/integrate. † Smart devices sold separately. For a list of compatible devices, visit dexcom.com/compatibility. ‡ Compatible smartphone is required to pair a new Dexcom G7 sensor with a compatible Apple Watch. To use Share/Follow the smartphone must be within 20 feet of the Dexcom G7. § Dexcom G7 now has a 33 ft Bluetooth range, 13 feet farther than the previous 20 ft range.

1 Nemlekar P, Hannah K, Norman GJ. The Combined Effect of CGM with Antidiabetes Medications and the Association with Improved A1C in People with Type 2 Diabetes (PWT2D) Not on Insulin Therapy (NIT). Poster presentation 1914-LB. 2 Wang A, Xu Y, Norman GJ, Reid JL, Singh H, Yang L. CGM Use in People with Type 2 Diabetes Initiating GLP-1 or GIP/GLP-1 RA Therapy – Real-World Data. Poster presentation 1922-LB. 3 Grace T, Layne JE, Hicks C, Green CR, Walker TC. The Dexcom Community Glucose Monitoring Project for People with Type 2 Diabetes – One Year Outcomes. Poster presentation 982-P. 4 Layne JE, Jepson LH, Carite A. Bergenstal RM, Long-term Improvement in CGM-Measured Glycemic Control in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Not Treated with Insulin. Poster presentation 983-P. 5 Norman GJ, Fernandes J, Nemlekar P, Lupton L, Berk A. A1c Change After Initiating Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) For People with Diabetes in a Large US Managed Health Care Plan. Oral presentation 143-OR. 6 Crawford MA, Hicks C, Zhou T, Xu Y, Singh H, Chernavvasky DR, Levister C, Shah N, Rouviere M, Tamru A, Kaplan L, Lam DW, O’Malley G, Levy, CL. Value of Dexcom CGM for Therapy Optimization and Glycemic Outcomes in Post-Hospital Discharge T2D Patients: An Exploratory Study. Poster presentation 1133-P. 7 Dexcom, data on file, 2024. 8 Dexcom G7 CGM System User Guide. 2023.

