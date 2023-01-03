03.01.2023 15:00:00

Dexcom to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that Kevin Sayer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present an update on the company at the 41st annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 9, 2023.

The live presentation is scheduled to begin at approximately 2:15 PM EST and will be concurrently webcast.

Links to the webcast will be available on the DexCom Investor Relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

