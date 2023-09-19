Dexcom U Kicks off 2023 Season With Expanded Roster of Athletes With Diabetes, Building on First-of-its-Kind NIL Program

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced today the launch of the second season of DexCom U, the first-ever NIL (name, image, likeness) program exclusively for college athletes with diabetes, which had its inaugural season last year.

Dexcom U is a unique NIL program that was created in response to a 2022 survey which found that improving representation for people with diabetes can inspire future generations of athletes living with the condition. With about 17% of student athletes at Division I institutions participating in NIL activities in 20221 and that number expected to grow, Dexcom U is still the only NIL program designed to celebrate college athletes with diabetes and inspire people with diabetes who have athletic dreams of their own.

Throughout the last year, athletes on the Dexcom U inaugural roster participated in 381 collegiate competitions with the help of Dexcom continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology. The impact of the program is set to expand in 2023 as the roster size grows by 43%.

"In response to last year’s launch, we heard from parents of young children, coaches and athletes with diabetes who felt seen through the stories of Dexcom U athletes,” said Teri Lawver, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer at Dexcom. "We’re thrilled to expand the program in year two and continue celebrating these inspirational collegiate athletes while proving that diabetes does not have to hold you back.”

Dexcom not only understands the pivotal role technology plays in helping athletes with diabetes feel and perform at their best, but also the importance of support from others who understand what it’s like to strive for athletic excellence while managing diabetes. A Dexcom survey showed nearly half (48%) of adults with Type 1 diabetes and parents to children with diabetes believe that being aware of a professional or top amateur athlete or celebrity with Type 1 diabetes would be very beneficial for a newly diagnosed individual,2 which is why mentorship continues to be a cornerstone of the program.

The Dexcom U 2023 roster consists of 20 athletes, including 11 new teammates, all who rely on Dexcom CGM to track their glucose levels* and manage their diabetes:

Amber Jackson , Track & Field, University of Louisville

, Track & Field, University of Louisville Ava DeStefon , Cheerleading, Clemson University

, Cheerleading, Clemson University Beau Corrales , Football, Texas State University

, Football, Texas State University Bri Carrasquillo , Lacrosse, Yale University

, Lacrosse, Yale University Bryce Frederick , Baseball, Towson University

, Baseball, Towson University Cade Brown , Baseball, Murray State University

, Baseball, Murray State University Caleb Fauria , Football, University of Colorado

, Football, University of Colorado Dante Vasquez , Football, Springfield College

, Football, Springfield College Isaac Traudt , Basketball, Creighton University

, Basketball, Creighton University Jaime Ferrer , Baseball, Florida State University

, Baseball, Florida State University Jaxon Dowell , Golf, University of Oklahoma

, Golf, University of Oklahoma Jessica Walter , Softball, Providence College

, Softball, Providence College Joshua Meriwether , Football, Tennessee State University

, Football, Tennessee State University Leo Giannoni , Baseball, Columbus State University

, Baseball, Columbus State University Madison Moraja , Track & Field, North Carolina State University

, Track & Field, North Carolina State University Marlee Fray , Soccer, University of Texas at San Antonio

, Soccer, University of Texas at San Antonio Nicholas Hahne , Cheerleading, University of Notre Dame

, Cheerleading, University of Notre Dame Paris Husic , Track & Field, Wake Forest University

, Track & Field, Wake Forest University Raegan Lantz, Volleyball, Miami University

Volleyball, Miami University Tristan Wakefield, Rowing, Syracuse University

"I’m elated to come back for my second year and continue to show I can accomplish anything while living with diabetes,” said Bri Carrasquillo, Lacrosse player at Yale University and second-year member of Dexcom U. "My Dexcom CGM allows me to play at my highest level, while giving me, my coaches and family peace of mind by tracking my glucose levels through the Follow app.† I feel it’s important to educate others about the tools available that have made such a difference in my diabetes management.”

As part of the program, Dexcom has created educational resources for athletes with diabetes as well as for parents, coaches and teammates so they can better understand the disease and how to support the people with diabetes in their lives. Resources include first-hand advice from Dexcom U athletes as well as tips for managing diabetes, exercise and mental wellbeing – on and off the field.

"It’s a privilege to join such a special group of athletes and shed light on the important mission of Dexcom U,” said Dante Vasquez, football player Springfield College and first-year member of the program. "Not only does being part of Dexcom U give me confidence to perform at my highest levels with my Dexcom G7, but it empowers me to be a mentor and inspire the next generation of athletes with diabetes.”

To learn more about Dexcom U and access the educational resources, visit dexcom.com/DexcomU.

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information on Dexcom, visit Dexcom.com.

