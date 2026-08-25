Dick's Sporting Goods Aktie

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WKN: 662541 / ISIN: US2533931026

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25.08.2026 13:11:12

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Bottom Line Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $315.461 million, or $3.50 per share. This compares with $381.402 million, or $4.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dicks Sporting Goods Inc reported adjusted earnings of $319 million or $3.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 53.2% to $5.586 billion from $3.646 billion last year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $315.461 Mln. vs. $381.402 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.50 vs. $4.71 last year. -Revenue: $5.586 Bln vs. $3.646 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.00 To $ 12.00 Full year revenue guidance: $ 21.9 B To $ 22.2 B

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