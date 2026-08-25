Dick's Sporting Goods Aktie
WKN: 662541 / ISIN: US2533931026
|
25.08.2026 13:11:12
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Bottom Line Drops In Q2
(RTTNews) - Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $315.461 million, or $3.50 per share. This compares with $381.402 million, or $4.71 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Dicks Sporting Goods Inc reported adjusted earnings of $319 million or $3.53 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 53.2% to $5.586 billion from $3.646 billion last year.
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $315.461 Mln. vs. $381.402 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.50 vs. $4.71 last year. -Revenue: $5.586 Bln vs. $3.646 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.00 To $ 12.00 Full year revenue guidance: $ 21.9 B To $ 22.2 B
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
|
24.08.26
|Ausblick: Dicks Sporting Goods legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Dicks Sporting Goods stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.05.26
|Ausblick: Dicks Sporting Goods legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Dicks Sporting Goods gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
11.03.26
|Ausblick: Dicks Sporting Goods mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
|111,05
|-0,22%