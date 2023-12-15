Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



15-Dec-2023 / 09:00 GMT/BST



Molten Ventures plc ("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Martin Davis 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer (a) Name Molten Ventures plc (b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the Financial Instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument GB00BY7QYJ50 (c) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares (d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 270 pence 10,000 (e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (f) Date of the transaction 15 December 2023 (g) Place of the transaction XLON 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Ben Wilkinson 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer (a) Name Molten Ventures plc (b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the Financial Instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument GB00BY7QYJ50 (c) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares (d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 270 pence 10,000 (e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A (f) Date of the transaction 15 December 2023 (g) Place of the transaction XLON Enquiries Molten Ventures plc Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer) Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Numis Securities Limited (trading as Deutsche Numis) Joint Global Co-ordinator, Joint Bookrunner, Joint Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin George De Felice +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Euronext Dublin Sponsor, Joint Global Co-ordinator, Joint Bookrunner, Joint Corporate Broker Don Harrington Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall +44 (0)20 3841 6202 Powerscourt (PR) Elly Williamson Ollie Simmonds +44 (0)7970 246 725 +44 (0)7817 657 528

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



