|
15.12.2023 10:00:12
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures plc
("Molten Ventures" or the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Enquiries
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GROW; GRW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|OAM Categories:
|2.2. Inside information
|Sequence No.:
|292114
|EQS News ID:
|1797331
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
15.12.23
|Form 8.3 - Molten Ventures Plc (EQS Group)
|
15.12.23
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
14.12.23
|Rule 2.9 Announcement (EQS Group)
|
14.12.23
|Form 8 - Molten Ventures Plc: DCC-Form 8 (DD) (EQS Group)
|
14.12.23
|Form 8 - Molten Ventures Plc: DCC-Form 8 (DD) (EQS Group)
|
14.12.23
|Result of General Meeting, Result of Offer for Subscription and Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
13.12.23
|TR-1 - Notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
|
08.12.23
|Form 8 - Molten Ventures Plc: FEE-Form 8 (OPD) (EQS Group)