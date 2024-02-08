08.02.2024 10:30:04

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

08-Feb-2024 / 09:30 GMT/BST

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

("Molten Ventures" or the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1       

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)  

Name

Laurence Hollingworth

2       

Reason for the notification

a)  

Position / status

Chair

b)  

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3       

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)  

Name

Molten Ventures plc

b)  

LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4       

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)  

Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

b)  

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)  

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.184434

23,000

d)  

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

 

23,000

 

£50,241.98

 

 

e)  

Date of the transaction

7 February 2024

f)   

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

 

Powerscourt

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Nick Hayns

 

+44 (0)7970 246 725

/ +44 (0)7880 744 379

molten@powerscourt-group.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 302612
EQS News ID: 1833495

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

