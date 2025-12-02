Draper Esprit Aktie
WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
02.12.2025 17:45:05
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs)
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 1 December 2025 Stuart Chapman exercised 226,385 options with an exercise price of £3.55 per share under the Molten Ventures plc 2016 Company Share Option Plan (“CSOP”). After exercising the options, the shares were sold. Following this exercise of options and subsequent sale of shares, Stuart Chapman’s shareholding in the Company is 1,054,756.
Enquiries
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|Sequence No.:
|410106
|EQS News ID:
|2239176
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
