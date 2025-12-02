Draper Esprit Aktie

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

02.12.2025 17:45:05

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

02-Dec-2025 / 16:45 GMT/BST

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

 

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs)

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 1 December 2025 Stuart Chapman exercised 226,385 options with an exercise price of £3.55 per share under the Molten Ventures plc 2016 Company Share Option Plan (“CSOP”). After exercising the options, the shares were sold. Following this exercise of options and subsequent sale of shares, Stuart Chapman’s shareholding in the Company is 1,054,756.

 

1       

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)  

Name

Stuart Chapman

2       

Reason for the notification

a)  

Position / status

Executive Director

b)  

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3       

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)  

Name

Molten Ventures plc

b)  

LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4       

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)  

Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

b)  

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of share options vested under the Molten Ventures plc 2016 CSOP

c)  

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.55 per share

226,385

d)  

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

  • Total

 

 

 

226,385

 

£3.55

 

£803,666.75

 

e)  

Date of the transaction

1 December 2025

f)   

Place of the transaction

XOFF

 

1       

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)  

Name

Stuart Chapman

2       

Reason for the notification

a)  

Position / status

Executive Director

b)  

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3       

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)  

Name

Molten Ventures plc

b)  

LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4       

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)  

Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

b)  

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares following an exercise of share options vested under the Molten Ventures plc 2016 CSOP

c)  

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.5844

226,385

d)  

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

  • Total

 

 

 

226,385

 

£4.5844

 

£1,034,205.45

 

e)  

Date of the transaction

1 December 2025

f)   

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

 

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

 

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

 

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 410106
EQS News ID: 2239176

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

