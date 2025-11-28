Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit Aktie

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

28.11.2025 08:00:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

28-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

50,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

478.40p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

455.40p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

469.1606p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,418,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,628,343.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 27/11/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 469.1606

 

Individual transactions

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

295

455.60

08:09:40

00030365176TRDU0

XLON

896

455.60

08:09:40

00030365177TRDU0

XLON

521

455.40

08:09:40

00030365178TRDU0

XLON

378

458.20

08:28:48

00030365247TRDU0

XLON

576

459.40

08:41:22

00030365267TRDU0

XLON

306

459.40

08:42:17

00030365268TRDU0

XLON

219

459.40

08:42:17

00030365269TRDU0

XLON

517

459.40

08:42:17

00030365270TRDU0

XLON

519

459.20

08:42:18

00030365271TRDU0

XLON

1,006

461.20

09:12:25

00030365324TRDU0

XLON

577

461.20

09:13:09

00030365325TRDU0

XLON

479

460.00

09:19:34

00030365342TRDU0

XLON

47

460.00

09:19:34

00030365343TRDU0

XLON

179

461.60

09:29:20

00030365383TRDU0

XLON

179

461.60

09:30:05

00030365384TRDU0

XLON

535

461.60

09:32:20

00030365412TRDU0

XLON

552

460.20

09:38:07

00030365431TRDU0

XLON

90

461.40

09:45:36

00030365463TRDU0

XLON

40

461.40

09:45:36

00030365464TRDU0

XLON

435

461.40

09:45:36

00030365465TRDU0

XLON

195

461.00

09:45:37

00030365466TRDU0

XLON

977

461.00

09:45:37

00030365467TRDU0

XLON

167

460.40

10:07:40

00030365574TRDU0

XLON

324

460.40

10:07:40

00030365575TRDU0

XLON

601

461.20

10:15:56

00030365586TRDU0

XLON

606

461.40

10:22:18

00030365597TRDU0

XLON

514

460.40

10:28:52

00030365611TRDU0

XLON

539

460.40

10:28:52

00030365612TRDU0

XLON

520

460.20

10:28:52

00030365613TRDU0

XLON

435

460.80

10:38:31

00030365676TRDU0

XLON

76

460.80

10:38:31

00030365677TRDU0

XLON

563

464.40

10:59:46

00030365697TRDU0

XLON

567

463.80

10:59:53

00030365698TRDU0

XLON

572

463.40

10:59:53

00030365699TRDU0

XLON

192

464.00

11:22:22

00030365713TRDU0

XLON

417

464.00

11:22:42

00030365715TRDU0

XLON

193

464.80

11:34:17

00030365722TRDU0

XLON

96

464.80

11:34:17

00030365723TRDU0

XLON

287

464.80

11:34:17

00030365724TRDU0

XLON

517

464.00

11:42:20

00030365742TRDU0

XLON

545

463.80

11:42:21

00030365750TRDU0

XLON

256

466.00

11:55:28

00030365807TRDU0

XLON

289

466.00

11:55:28

00030365808TRDU0

XLON

216

466.00

12:07:03

00030365838TRDU0

XLON

315

466.00

12:07:03

00030365839TRDU0

XLON

560

468.20

12:16:05

00030365842TRDU0

XLON

640

467.20

12:17:56

00030365862TRDU0

XLON

437

466.80

12:17:56

00030365863TRDU0

XLON

189

466.80

12:17:56

00030365864TRDU0

XLON

611

467.80

12:40:51

00030365907TRDU0

XLON

877

468.40

12:47:55

00030365972TRDU0

XLON

480

468.40

12:47:55

00030365973TRDU0

XLON

595

469.80

13:06:32

00030366056TRDU0

XLON

372

469.40

13:17:36

00030366073TRDU0

XLON

16

469.40

13:17:36

00030366074TRDU0

XLON

242

469.80

13:22:39

00030366080TRDU0

XLON

287

469.80

13:22:39

00030366081TRDU0

XLON

549

470.00

13:28:39

00030366121TRDU0

XLON

1,200

469.80

13:30:34

00030366214TRDU0

XLON

138

469.80

13:30:34

00030366215TRDU0

XLON

533

469.00

13:38:17

00030366236TRDU0

XLON

504

468.20

13:55:34

00030366262TRDU0

XLON

509

468.20

13:55:34

00030366263TRDU0

XLON

567

469.40

14:04:19

00030366272TRDU0

XLON

587

469.00

14:04:19

00030366273TRDU0

XLON

519

468.80

14:16:29

00030366331TRDU0

XLON

571

468.80

14:20:34

00030366352TRDU0

XLON

1,317

470.00

14:31:15

00030366445TRDU0

XLON

179

470.00

14:31:15

00030366446TRDU0

XLON

5

470.00

14:31:15

00030366447TRDU0

XLON

524

470.00

14:31:15

00030366448TRDU0

XLON

882

474.20

15:39:49

00030367196TRDU0

XLON

503

474.00

15:39:49

00030367197TRDU0

XLON

949

477.00

15:49:16

00030367342TRDU0

XLON

1,260

477.00

15:49:16

00030367343TRDU0

XLON

890

476.60

15:55:32

00030367431TRDU0

XLON

868

476.20

15:56:34

00030367434TRDU0

XLON

853

476.40

15:58:23

00030367463TRDU0

XLON

707

477.00

16:01:19

00030367518TRDU0

XLON

932

477.20

16:01:19

00030367519TRDU0

XLON

591

477.20

16:11:03

00030367647TRDU0

XLON

1,045

477.20

16:11:03

00030367648TRDU0

XLON

382

477.20

16:11:03

00030367649TRDU0

XLON

296

477.20

16:11:03

00030367650TRDU0

XLON

396

477.20

16:11:03

00030367651TRDU0

XLON

712

477.20

16:16:25

00030367726TRDU0

XLON

1,980

477.80

16:19:33

00030367808TRDU0

XLON

667

477.80

16:19:33

00030367809TRDU0

XLON

1,362

478.40

16:22:30

00030367859TRDU0

XLON

1,307

478.40

16:22:30

00030367860TRDU0

XLON

535

478.20

16:22:30

00030367861TRDU0

XLON

506

478.20

16:22:30

00030367862TRDU0

XLON

520

478.20

16:24:30

00030367961TRDU0

XLON

81

477.80

16:25:57

00030368021TRDU0

XLON

247

477.80

16:25:57

00030368022TRDU0

XLON

196

477.80

16:26:03

00030368034TRDU0

XLON

 

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 409659
EQS News ID: 2237090

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

