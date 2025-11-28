Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per share: 478.40p Lowest price paid per share: 455.40p Volume weighted average price paid: 469.1606p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,418,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,628,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 469.1606

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 295 455.60 08:09:40 00030365176TRDU0 XLON 896 455.60 08:09:40 00030365177TRDU0 XLON 521 455.40 08:09:40 00030365178TRDU0 XLON 378 458.20 08:28:48 00030365247TRDU0 XLON 576 459.40 08:41:22 00030365267TRDU0 XLON 306 459.40 08:42:17 00030365268TRDU0 XLON 219 459.40 08:42:17 00030365269TRDU0 XLON 517 459.40 08:42:17 00030365270TRDU0 XLON 519 459.20 08:42:18 00030365271TRDU0 XLON 1,006 461.20 09:12:25 00030365324TRDU0 XLON 577 461.20 09:13:09 00030365325TRDU0 XLON 479 460.00 09:19:34 00030365342TRDU0 XLON 47 460.00 09:19:34 00030365343TRDU0 XLON 179 461.60 09:29:20 00030365383TRDU0 XLON 179 461.60 09:30:05 00030365384TRDU0 XLON 535 461.60 09:32:20 00030365412TRDU0 XLON 552 460.20 09:38:07 00030365431TRDU0 XLON 90 461.40 09:45:36 00030365463TRDU0 XLON 40 461.40 09:45:36 00030365464TRDU0 XLON 435 461.40 09:45:36 00030365465TRDU0 XLON 195 461.00 09:45:37 00030365466TRDU0 XLON 977 461.00 09:45:37 00030365467TRDU0 XLON 167 460.40 10:07:40 00030365574TRDU0 XLON 324 460.40 10:07:40 00030365575TRDU0 XLON 601 461.20 10:15:56 00030365586TRDU0 XLON 606 461.40 10:22:18 00030365597TRDU0 XLON 514 460.40 10:28:52 00030365611TRDU0 XLON 539 460.40 10:28:52 00030365612TRDU0 XLON 520 460.20 10:28:52 00030365613TRDU0 XLON 435 460.80 10:38:31 00030365676TRDU0 XLON 76 460.80 10:38:31 00030365677TRDU0 XLON 563 464.40 10:59:46 00030365697TRDU0 XLON 567 463.80 10:59:53 00030365698TRDU0 XLON 572 463.40 10:59:53 00030365699TRDU0 XLON 192 464.00 11:22:22 00030365713TRDU0 XLON 417 464.00 11:22:42 00030365715TRDU0 XLON 193 464.80 11:34:17 00030365722TRDU0 XLON 96 464.80 11:34:17 00030365723TRDU0 XLON 287 464.80 11:34:17 00030365724TRDU0 XLON 517 464.00 11:42:20 00030365742TRDU0 XLON 545 463.80 11:42:21 00030365750TRDU0 XLON 256 466.00 11:55:28 00030365807TRDU0 XLON 289 466.00 11:55:28 00030365808TRDU0 XLON 216 466.00 12:07:03 00030365838TRDU0 XLON 315 466.00 12:07:03 00030365839TRDU0 XLON 560 468.20 12:16:05 00030365842TRDU0 XLON 640 467.20 12:17:56 00030365862TRDU0 XLON 437 466.80 12:17:56 00030365863TRDU0 XLON 189 466.80 12:17:56 00030365864TRDU0 XLON 611 467.80 12:40:51 00030365907TRDU0 XLON 877 468.40 12:47:55 00030365972TRDU0 XLON 480 468.40 12:47:55 00030365973TRDU0 XLON 595 469.80 13:06:32 00030366056TRDU0 XLON 372 469.40 13:17:36 00030366073TRDU0 XLON 16 469.40 13:17:36 00030366074TRDU0 XLON 242 469.80 13:22:39 00030366080TRDU0 XLON 287 469.80 13:22:39 00030366081TRDU0 XLON 549 470.00 13:28:39 00030366121TRDU0 XLON 1,200 469.80 13:30:34 00030366214TRDU0 XLON 138 469.80 13:30:34 00030366215TRDU0 XLON 533 469.00 13:38:17 00030366236TRDU0 XLON 504 468.20 13:55:34 00030366262TRDU0 XLON 509 468.20 13:55:34 00030366263TRDU0 XLON 567 469.40 14:04:19 00030366272TRDU0 XLON 587 469.00 14:04:19 00030366273TRDU0 XLON 519 468.80 14:16:29 00030366331TRDU0 XLON 571 468.80 14:20:34 00030366352TRDU0 XLON 1,317 470.00 14:31:15 00030366445TRDU0 XLON 179 470.00 14:31:15 00030366446TRDU0 XLON 5 470.00 14:31:15 00030366447TRDU0 XLON 524 470.00 14:31:15 00030366448TRDU0 XLON 882 474.20 15:39:49 00030367196TRDU0 XLON 503 474.00 15:39:49 00030367197TRDU0 XLON 949 477.00 15:49:16 00030367342TRDU0 XLON 1,260 477.00 15:49:16 00030367343TRDU0 XLON 890 476.60 15:55:32 00030367431TRDU0 XLON 868 476.20 15:56:34 00030367434TRDU0 XLON 853 476.40 15:58:23 00030367463TRDU0 XLON 707 477.00 16:01:19 00030367518TRDU0 XLON 932 477.20 16:01:19 00030367519TRDU0 XLON 591 477.20 16:11:03 00030367647TRDU0 XLON 1,045 477.20 16:11:03 00030367648TRDU0 XLON 382 477.20 16:11:03 00030367649TRDU0 XLON 296 477.20 16:11:03 00030367650TRDU0 XLON 396 477.20 16:11:03 00030367651TRDU0 XLON 712 477.20 16:16:25 00030367726TRDU0 XLON 1,980 477.80 16:19:33 00030367808TRDU0 XLON 667 477.80 16:19:33 00030367809TRDU0 XLON 1,362 478.40 16:22:30 00030367859TRDU0 XLON 1,307 478.40 16:22:30 00030367860TRDU0 XLON 535 478.20 16:22:30 00030367861TRDU0 XLON 506 478.20 16:22:30 00030367862TRDU0 XLON 520 478.20 16:24:30 00030367961TRDU0 XLON 81 477.80 16:25:57 00030368021TRDU0 XLON 247 477.80 16:25:57 00030368022TRDU0 XLON 196 477.80 16:26:03 00030368034TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie Tom Nicholson William Hall +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Sodali & Co Public relations Elly Williamson Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217 molten@sodali.com

