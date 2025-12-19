Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
|
19.12.2025 01:30:00
Does Philippe Laffont Know Something Wall Street Doesn't? The Billionaire Investor Just Sold Nvidia and AMD, and Bought These Other Chip Stocks Instead
Within 45 days of the end of each quarter, every institutional investor managing over $100 million is required to file a Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These filings itemize which stocks they bought and sold during that quarter. This provides everyday investors with a glimpse -- though a delayed one -- into what the "smart money" on Wall Street is doing.During the third quarter, Philippe Laffont's firm, Coatue Management, made a number of interesting moves. It trimmed its exposure in semiconductor leaders Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) by 14% and 19%, respectively. In addition, Laffont more than tripled the fund's stakes in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL).Let's break down what may have influenced these decisions and assess if Laffont could be onto something big.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
