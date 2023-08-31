EA to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced that Andrew Wilson, CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6, in San Francisco, CA. During the course of this event, EA may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the event via live audio webcast at http://ir.ea.com.

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Presentation at 1:50 PM ET / 10:50 AM PT

Duration: 40 Minutes

Speaker: Andrew Wilson, CEO

Webcast: http://ir.ea.com

Please note the presentation time is subject to change, and significant deviations from the posted time will be announced on our investor relations website. Please contact the financial institution hosting the conference for additional details. An audio webcast archive will be available following the live event at http://ir.ea.com.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2023, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.4 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of the presentation, Electronic Arts may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company that are subject to change. Statements including words such as "anticipate,” "believe,” "expect,” "intend,” "estimate,” "plan,” "predict,” "seek,” "goal,” "will,” "may,” "likely,” "should,” "could” (and the negative of any of these terms), "future” and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management’s current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include those discussed in Part II, Item 1A of Electronic Arts’ latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors”, as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830003139/en/