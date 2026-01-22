East West Bancorp Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) on Thursday reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY 2025, which ended on December 31, 2025.

Fourth quarter 2025 net income was $356 million or $2.55 per share, a significant increase from $293 million or $2.1 per share in the same quarter last year, reflecting strong profitability trends.

The company reported full year 2025 net income of $1.3 billion or $9.52 per diluted share, compared with $1.17 billion or $8.33 per diluted share in fiscal 2024.

Total revenue for 2025 rose approximately 12 percent to $2.93 billion from $2.61 billion in the prior year, supported by growth in net interest income, fees and non interest income across core banking operations.

The board declared a 33 percent increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.8 per share, signaling confidence in capital strength and future growth. The management highlighted strong business checking account growth, rising noninterest-bearing deposits and resilient credit metrics as key drivers of performance.

EWBC traded at $115.30, down 0.17%, and moved lower after hours to $113, down 1.99% on the NasdaqGS.