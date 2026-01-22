East West Bancorp Aktie

East West Bancorp für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 922137 / ISIN: US27579R1041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.01.2026 23:33:32

East West Bancorp Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) on Thursday reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY 2025, which ended on December 31, 2025.

Fourth quarter 2025 net income was $356 million or $2.55 per share, a significant increase from $293 million or $2.1 per share in the same quarter last year, reflecting strong profitability trends.

The company reported full year 2025 net income of $1.3 billion or $9.52 per diluted share, compared with $1.17 billion or $8.33 per diluted share in fiscal 2024.

Total revenue for 2025 rose approximately 12 percent to $2.93 billion from $2.61 billion in the prior year, supported by growth in net interest income, fees and non interest income across core banking operations.

The board declared a 33 percent increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.8 per share, signaling confidence in capital strength and future growth. The management highlighted strong business checking account growth, rising noninterest-bearing deposits and resilient credit metrics as key drivers of performance.

EWBC traded at $115.30, down 0.17%, and moved lower after hours to $113, down 1.99% on the NasdaqGS.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu East West Bancorp Inc.

mehr Nachrichten