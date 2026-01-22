East West Bancorp Aktie
WKN: 922137 / ISIN: US27579R1041
|
22.01.2026 23:33:32
East West Bancorp Q4 Net Income Rises
(RTTNews) - East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) on Thursday reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY 2025, which ended on December 31, 2025.
Fourth quarter 2025 net income was $356 million or $2.55 per share, a significant increase from $293 million or $2.1 per share in the same quarter last year, reflecting strong profitability trends.
The company reported full year 2025 net income of $1.3 billion or $9.52 per diluted share, compared with $1.17 billion or $8.33 per diluted share in fiscal 2024.
Total revenue for 2025 rose approximately 12 percent to $2.93 billion from $2.61 billion in the prior year, supported by growth in net interest income, fees and non interest income across core banking operations.
The board declared a 33 percent increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.8 per share, signaling confidence in capital strength and future growth. The management highlighted strong business checking account growth, rising noninterest-bearing deposits and resilient credit metrics as key drivers of performance.
EWBC traded at $115.30, down 0.17%, and moved lower after hours to $113, down 1.99% on the NasdaqGS.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu East West Bancorp Inc.
|
21.01.26
|Ausblick: East West Bancorp mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert East West Bancorp-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein East West Bancorp-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.26