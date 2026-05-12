Elbit Systems Aktie
WKN: 904218 / ISIN: IL0010811243
|
12.05.2026 09:32:14
Elbit Systems Unit Wins $212 Mln U.S. Army Order For Night Vision Goggle Systems
(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), on Tuesday announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America Night Vision LLC, received a delivery order valued at approximately $212 million from the U.S. Army for the continued production of Enhanced Night Vision Goggle - Binocular systems.
The deliveries under the award are expected to continue through 2028.
The company said Elbit Systems of America was the only prime supplier selected for this delivery order.
The company said the Army has historically split production of ENVG-B systems among multiple vendors, but Elbit Systems of America was the only prime supplier selected for this delivery order.
On Monday, Elbit Systems closed trading 1.63% higher at $794.95 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock traded 0.64% higher at $800.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Elbit Systems Ltd.
|
11.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Elbit Systems informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
18.03.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.03.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
17.03.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht am Dienstagnachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
17.03.26