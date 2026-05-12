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Elbit Systems Aktie

Elbit Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 904218 / ISIN: IL0010811243

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12.05.2026 09:32:14

Elbit Systems Unit Wins $212 Mln U.S. Army Order For Night Vision Goggle Systems

(RTTNews) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), on Tuesday announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America Night Vision LLC, received a delivery order valued at approximately $212 million from the U.S. Army for the continued production of Enhanced Night Vision Goggle - Binocular systems.

The deliveries under the award are expected to continue through 2028.

The company said Elbit Systems of America was the only prime supplier selected for this delivery order.

The company said the Army has historically split production of ENVG-B systems among multiple vendors, but Elbit Systems of America was the only prime supplier selected for this delivery order.

On Monday, Elbit Systems closed trading 1.63% higher at $794.95 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock traded 0.64% higher at $800.

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