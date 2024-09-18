Electronic Arts Unveils Long-Term Growth Strategy

(RTTNews) - At its Investor Day, Electronic Arts (EA) outlined a long-term growth strategy aimed at outpacing market growth and driving margin expansion through fiscal year 2027. The company plans to double its global audience to over a billion people in the next five years. Additionally, EA introduced the EA SPORTS App, designed to offer connected, interactive entertainment that goes beyond traditional gaming.

The company outlined how AI drives efficiency, expansion, and transformation to accelerate its business. It announced a next-level Battlefield experience, with a community testing program set to launch in early 2025.

Additionally, the company said that it is on track to achieve the high end of its net bookings guidance provided on July 30, 2024, for both the second fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2024, and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.