Elmos Semiconductor SE: 2 billion Elmos ultrasonic ICs shipped – global market leader sets new milestone
|
Leverkusen, November 11, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has reached another impressive milestone in its corporate history: Since the start of serial production in 1998, the company has now delivered more than 2 billion ultrasonic ICs to customers worldwide, impressively confirming its position as the global market leader for ultrasonic ICs in parking systems. The one billion chip delivery mark was already reached in 2019 – due to the high demand for innovative Elmos ultrasonic ICs and the increased use of intelligent assistance systems in modern vehicles, this figure has now doubled.
With the development of the first ultrasonic ASIC for parking assistance in the mid-1990s, Elmos laid the foundation for a technology that is now indispensable in millions of vehicles from renowned manufacturers worldwide and significantly increases driver comfort and road safety. Over the years, this has resulted in a broad product portfolio with more than ten different IC families, covering applications from assisted parking to fully automatic parking systems.
“The delivery of 2 billion ultrasonic ICs impressively demonstrates how strongly our solutions are anchored in the market,” says Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, Chief Development and Sales Officer at Elmos Semiconductor SE. “Our sensor ICs not only enable comfortable and safe parking but also pave the way for automated functions in autonomous driving.”
Elmos has consistently developed ultrasonic technology over the past three decades – from analog signal processing to digital interfaces to highly integrated system solutions. Today, Elmos ICs can be found in almost all common ultrasonic applications in vehicles, thus making an important contribution to greater comfort and safety in road traffic.
Elmos is currently introducing another innovation with its new AI kit: thanks to an AI-supported grid map, sensor data from the latest ICs – including the E521.44 and E524.20 – can be interpreted even more precisely. This enables more accurate height differentiation and thus improved object recognition, which further increases driving safety. The ready-to-install ultrasonic sensor kit contains all the components needed to experience the new system directly in the vehicle.
