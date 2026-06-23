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23.06.2026 15:00:00
Elon Musk Makes a Bold Prediction About SpaceX's Future
The growth potential behind Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), also known as SpaceX, is tremendous, and that's a big reason investors have been loading up on it despite it having a high market cap of around $2 trillion. While the business generated close to $19 billion in revenue last year, the hope and expectation is that SpaceX's top line will become much more massive in the future.CEO Elon Musk recently made a very bold prediction about how big it will be in the future. And if the prediction proves to be true, SpaceX's stock could have plenty of upside.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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