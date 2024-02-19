19.02.2024 08:25:39

EQS-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Chairman of the Board of Directors Stefan Kirsten resigns from office for health reasons

EQS-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
Adler Group S.A.: Chairman of the Board of Directors Stefan Kirsten resigns from office for health reasons

19-Feb-2024 / 08:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Adler Group S.A.: Chairman of the Board of Directors Stefan Kirsten resigns from office for health reasons

Luxembourg, 19 February 2024 – Prof Dr A. Stefan Kirsten resigns from his office as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A. with immediate effect for health reasons and is leaving the Board. This was announced by the company following an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors. Stefan Brendgen, member of the Board, will assume the office of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

 

Notifying Person:

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations

+49 151 23680993

g.moritz@adler-group.com



End of Inside Information

19-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1839483

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1839483  19-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1839483&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

31.05.22 ADLER Neutral UBS AG
27.04.22 ADLER Underweight Barclays Capital
25.04.22 ADLER Underweight Barclays Capital

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

ADLER 0,24 6,82% ADLER

