EQS-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Chairman of the Board of Directors Stefan Kirsten resigns from office for health reasons

EQS-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

Adler Group S.A.: Chairman of the Board of Directors Stefan Kirsten resigns from office for health reasons



19-Feb-2024 / 08:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Adler Group S.A.: Chairman of the Board of Directors Stefan Kirsten resigns from office for health reasons

Luxembourg, 19 February 2024 – Prof Dr A. Stefan Kirsten resigns from his office as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A. with immediate effect for health reasons and is leaving the Board. This was announced by the company following an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors. Stefan Brendgen, member of the Board, will assume the office of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Notifying Person:

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations

+49 151 23680993

g.moritz@adler-group.com