07.05.2024 12:09:23
EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM sells Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc. for EUR 45 million in cash
Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (May 7th, 2024) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS) sells relevant Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc. for EUR 45 million in cash.
“With our strategic efficiency program ‘Re-establish the Base’, we have promised as one key element to exit the non-core portfolio in our semiconductor business. Now we deliver another important step and announce the sale of relevant Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc., who is an excellent home for them. ams OSRAM continues executing its ‘Re-establish the Base’ program according to plan,” said Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM.
Executing the ‘Re-establish-the-Base’ program
On July 27th, 2023, the company announced its ‘Re-establish the Base’ program, focusing on its profitable core as a new base for sustainable, profitable growth.
In terms of portfolio measures aimed at exiting certain non-core businesses in the semiconductor portfolio, the company had prioritized the carve-out of the Passive Optical Components business.
ams OSRAM signed an agreement with Focuslight Technologies Inc. (Focuslight – Never Stop Exploring), a fast-growing company in optical technologies, headquartered in Xi’an (China) and listed on the stock exchange in Shanghai (China), for the sale of relevant assets of its Passive Optical Components business. Focuslight Technologies Inc. agreed to acquire those assets for EUR 45 million in cash. The transaction is subject to closing conditions which include approvals by the shareholders of Focuslight Technologies Inc. and Chinese regulatory authorities. It is expected to close in the third quarter 2024.
The existing business in optical components for Consumer applications, generating around EUR 50 million of revenues in 2023 and phasing out in 2024, is not part of the transaction.
