EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM sells Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc. for EUR 45 million in cash

Sale of relevant Passive Optical Components assets

Sales price of EUR 45m in cash

Transaction expected to close in third quarter 2024

Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (May 7th, 2024) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS) sells relevant Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc. for EUR 45 million in cash.

“With our strategic efficiency program ‘Re-establish the Base’, we have promised as one key element to exit the non-core portfolio in our semiconductor business. Now we deliver another important step and announce the sale of relevant Passive Optical Components assets to Focuslight Technologies Inc., who is an excellent home for them. ams OSRAM continues executing its ‘Re-establish the Base’ program according to plan,” said Aldo Kamper, CEO of ams OSRAM.

Executing the ‘Re-establish-the-Base’ program

On July 27th, 2023, the company announced its ‘Re-establish the Base’ program, focusing on its profitable core as a new base for sustainable, profitable growth.

In terms of portfolio measures aimed at exiting certain non-core businesses in the semiconductor portfolio, the company had prioritized the carve-out of the Passive Optical Components business.

ams OSRAM signed an agreement with Focuslight Technologies Inc. (Focuslight – Never Stop Exploring), a fast-growing company in optical technologies, headquartered in Xi’an (China) and listed on the stock exchange in Shanghai (China), for the sale of relevant assets of its Passive Optical Components business. Focuslight Technologies Inc. agreed to acquire those assets for EUR 45 million in cash. The transaction is subject to closing conditions which include approvals by the shareholders of Focuslight Technologies Inc. and Chinese regulatory authorities. It is expected to close in the third quarter 2024.

The existing business in optical components for Consumer applications, generating around EUR 50 million of revenues in 2023 and phasing out in 2024, is not part of the transaction.

About ams OSRAM:

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people’s lives.



With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, industrial, medical and consumer markets to maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.



Our around 20,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.6 billion revenues in 2023 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com

Ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

