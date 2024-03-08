EQS-Adhoc: ATOSS Software AG: ATOSS plans share split after prior increase in share capital

EQS-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

08-March-2024

Munich, March 8, 2024

The Supervisory Board and Management Board of ATOSS Software AG decided today to propose to the Annual General Meeting convening on April 30, 2024 - in addition to the resolution on the distribution of a dividend of EUR 3.37 per share, already announced in January of this year - a resolution on a capital increase from company funds by EUR 7,953,136.00 to EUR 15,906,272.00 (§§ 207 ff. AktG). It is intended that the increase in capital should be implemented by issuing 7,953,136 new no-par value bearer shares with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share, with the effect that one new share will be issued for every old share. Subject to a corresponding resolution by the Annual General Meeting, the new shares will be vested with dividend rights as from January 1, 2024. It is planned to execute the capital increase for the purpose of the share split after registration of the change of legal form to an SE. The company had already reported on the intended conversion in a notification dated July 17, 2023.

Neither the capital increase from company funds nor the share split will incur any changes to the shareholders' shareholdings in the company. In the event of the proposed resolutions being adopted by the Annual General Meeting and the amendments to the Articles of Association being entered in the commercial register, one new share will automatically be issued for each existing share. As a result of the increased number of shares in the company by a factor of 2 (share split), the share price is expected to adjust accordingly.

The agenda for the 2024 Annual General Meeting with the management's proposed resolutions will prospectively be published in the Federal Gazette on March 20, 2024.

