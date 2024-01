EQS-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Conversations regarding a reorganization of the composition of the Executive Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Aurubis AG: Conversations regarding a reorganization of the composition of the Executive Board



22-Jan-2024 / 16:31 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Conversations regarding a reorganization of the composition of the Executive Board

Hamburg, January 22, 2024: Subject to discussion and resolution by the full Supervisory Board planned for January 23, 2024, representatives of the Supervisory Board are in well advanced discussions with three members of the Executive Board regarding the termination of their offices as Executive Board members. According to these discussions, Roland Harings (CEO) would leave the Executive Board as of 30 September 2024, Rainer Verhoeven (CFO) as of 30 June 2024 and Dr Heiko Arnold (COO) as of 29 February 2024. Up until the respective dates of the premature end of their office, these members of the Executive Board would continue to perform their respective duties.

It is further being considered, also subject to a resolution by the full Supervisory Board, to appoint Dr Markus Kramer from the Supervisory Board to the Executive Board as of 1 March 2024 for a term until probably 30 September 2024.



Contact:

Angela Seidler

Leiterin Investor Relations

E-Mail: a.seidler@aurubis.com

Tel: +49 40 78 83 31 78