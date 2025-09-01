DEUTZ Aktie
WKN: 630500 / ISIN: DE0006305006
02.09.2025 00:43:23
EQS-Adhoc: DEUTZ acquires SOBEK Group, a supplier of electric drive systems, and taps into growth market in defense
EQS-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
DEUTZ acquires SOBEK Group, a supplier of electric drive systems, and taps into growth market in defense
Cologne, September 2, 2025 – DEUTZ Group just signed a purchase agreement for 100% of the shares in SOBEK Group GmbH ("SOBEK"), headquartered in Hirschberg, Germany. SOBEK is a developer and manufacturer of high-precision electric drive systems used in unmanned aerial systems such as military drones, among other applications. In the civilian sector, motor sports, medical technology and robotics are among the customer industries.
SOBEK expects to generate revenue in the low to mid double-digit million-euro range in the current 2025 financial year with around 70 employees, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of approximately €10 to €12 million. DEUTZ is acquiring 100% of the shares in SOBEK from the current owner and CEO Dr. Olaf Hahn. Based on SOBEK's expected profitability for the 2025 financial year, the purchase price results in an EBITDA multiple of around 11x.
The closing of the transaction is expected imminently.
The financing of the acquisition is secured through credit lines. In addition, DEUTZ is considering supporting the financing by a capital increase from the authorized capital with the exclusion of pre-emption rights in the amount of no more than 10% of the current share capital, subject to suitable market conditions.
