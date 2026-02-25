Einhell Germany vz. Aktie

WKN DE: A40ESU / ISIN: DE000A40ESU3

25.02.2026 18:25:03

EQS-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary business figures for 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year
Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary business figures for 2025

25-Feb-2026 / 18:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Preliminary business figures for 2025

 

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 000A40ESU3), listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG, announces the following:

The Einhell Group once again achieved record sales in the past financial year after presenting its preliminary business figures. Group revenue for 2025 amounts to EUR 1,157.7 million compared to EUR 1,109.7 million in the previous year.

The Einhell Group achieved record earnings before taxes of EUR 107.9 million in 2025 (previous year: EUR 98.5 million). The pre-tax return was 9.3% (previous year: 8.9%).

The group result was therefore above forecasts.

Before PPA and tax, the result will amount to EUR 110.6 million.

The Einhell Group continues to have a very solid balance sheet structure with an equity ratio of around 50%.

Sales of around EUR 1,200 million and a pre-tax return of around 9.0% are expected for 2026.

 

Landau/Isar, February 25, 2026

The Management board

 



End of Inside Information

25-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9951-942-166
E-mail: helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
Internet: www.einhell.com
ISIN: DE000A40ESU3
WKN: A40ESU
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2281700

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2281700  25-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

