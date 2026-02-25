Einhell Germany vz. Aktie
WKN DE: A40ESU / ISIN: DE000A40ESU3
|
25.02.2026 18:25:03
EQS-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary business figures for 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year
Preliminary business figures for 2025
Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 000A40ESU3), listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG, announces the following:
The Einhell Group once again achieved record sales in the past financial year after presenting its preliminary business figures. Group revenue for 2025 amounts to EUR 1,157.7 million compared to EUR 1,109.7 million in the previous year.
The Einhell Group achieved record earnings before taxes of EUR 107.9 million in 2025 (previous year: EUR 98.5 million). The pre-tax return was 9.3% (previous year: 8.9%).
The group result was therefore above forecasts.
Before PPA and tax, the result will amount to EUR 110.6 million.
The Einhell Group continues to have a very solid balance sheet structure with an equity ratio of around 50%.
Sales of around EUR 1,200 million and a pre-tax return of around 9.0% are expected for 2026.
Landau/Isar, February 25, 2026
The Management board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|Wiesenweg 22
|94405 Landau/Isar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9951-942-166
|E-mail:
|helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ESU3
|WKN:
|A40ESU
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2281700
